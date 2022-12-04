Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 192 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 298.37 ($3.57). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,129.41.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

