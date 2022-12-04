SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $59.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
SEI Investments Stock Up 0.0 %
SEIC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $36,895,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $29,924,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
