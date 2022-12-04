Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,955 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $344,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.17. 1,125,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

