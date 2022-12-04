Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,931 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $260,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,312,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,877,000 after acquiring an additional 309,962 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $16.52 on Friday, hitting $174.90. 2,551,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,509. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.00.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.