Sei Investments Co. Purchases 290,325 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Progressive worth $107,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 696,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,968,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.51. 1,253,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

