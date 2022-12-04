Sei Investments Co. Purchases 287,521 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Autodesk worth $95,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

