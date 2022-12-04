Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Welltower worth $138,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Welltower by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,397,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,119,000 after acquiring an additional 125,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Welltower by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,806,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 475,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $71.08. 2,195,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

