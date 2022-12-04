Sei Investments Co. Has $410.82 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 3.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $410,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,492,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,131,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 465,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.