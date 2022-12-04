Sei Investments Co. Acquires 51,211 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $164,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $20.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,604.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,481.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

