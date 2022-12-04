SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

