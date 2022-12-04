scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $146,953.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares in the company, valued at $662,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

