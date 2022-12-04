Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.