Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.