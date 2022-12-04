Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 91,466 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,466 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.58. 2,012,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC Profile

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.