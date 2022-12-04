Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases 277,130 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,130 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 1.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.06% of KBR worth $71,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,766,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,037,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KBR by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,805,000 after purchasing an additional 316,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KBR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

