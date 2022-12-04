Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 291,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. 30,820,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,876,622. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

