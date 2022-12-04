Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $95.07 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,244,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,071,000. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,916,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,333. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.