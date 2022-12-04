Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $16.43 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,429,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 1,025,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,245. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

