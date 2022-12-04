Samlyn Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,707 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $33,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.89. 400,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $70,616.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,261.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

