Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 265,447 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,447 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 4.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $216,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 5,343,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

