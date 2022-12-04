Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 265,447 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,447 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 4.3% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $216,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of HZNP traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 5,343,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.