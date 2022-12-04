Royal Bank of Canada Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.06.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$43.00 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$28.77 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$58.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.56.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.90%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

