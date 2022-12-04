Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€650.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($670.10) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €555.00 ($572.16) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($628.87) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($582.47) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($536.08) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($690.72) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at €559.70 ($577.01) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($430.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €492.94 and a 200 day moving average of €505.80.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.