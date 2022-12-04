Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $170.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.82.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

