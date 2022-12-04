Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 110 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 106.50 ($1.27).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 90.25 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,512.50.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,185.38). In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($13,919.44). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,342 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,826.76 ($2,185.38). Insiders bought 66,140 shares of company stock worth $5,092,851 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

