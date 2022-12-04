Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,376.66 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,376.66 or 0.08050616 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $146.73 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,358.82740057 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,639,446.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.