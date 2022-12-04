Rocket Pool 24-Hour Volume Reaches $618,385.40 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $374.33 million and $618,385.40 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $19.95 or 0.00117501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.