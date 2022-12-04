Reviewing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 51.69% 44.82% 33.55% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.33 $6.61 million $0.79 6.52 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Atlas Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.