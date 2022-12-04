Revain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $543,746.96 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Revain has a total market cap of $46.22 million and approximately $543,746.96 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Revain
Revain is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
