Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 174,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

