Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 571 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

