Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

