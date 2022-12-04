Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $782,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.55.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

