Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $528,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Synopsys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $348.17 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.99 and a 200-day moving average of $321.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

