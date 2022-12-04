Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PayPal were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

