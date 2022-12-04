Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $80.37.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

