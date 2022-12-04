Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

