Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 280,682 shares.

Real Good Food Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Real Good Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Real Good Food plc manufactures, sells, and supplies cake decorating products and ingredients for the baking sector in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for the sugar craft sector under the Rainbow Dust Colours brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.