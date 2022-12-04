Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Head to Head Comparison

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 8.93% 4.20% 2.17% Summit Hotel Properties -0.66% -0.30% -0.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.11 billion 4.71 $152.55 million $0.56 63.77 Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.46 -$65.57 million ($0.20) -41.65

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rayonier has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rayonier and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Rayonier pays out 203.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier beats Summit Hotel Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

