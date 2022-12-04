Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Raymond James by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Raymond James by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

