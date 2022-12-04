Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.