Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $2,411.75 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.93 or 0.00052209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.95164236 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,264.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

