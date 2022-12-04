Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSO opened at $266.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.65. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

