Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,481.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

