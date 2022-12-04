Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,779 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

