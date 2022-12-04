Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Quant token can currently be bought for $126.87 or 0.00747232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $34.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Quant
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
