Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 80,568 shares.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

