Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 80,568 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
