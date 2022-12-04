Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.70

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 85,085 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Purplebricks Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.17.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
