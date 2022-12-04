Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on the stock.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Proximus from €13.90 ($14.33) to €13.30 ($13.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.16) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $13.50.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

