Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $90.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PROSY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prosus from €99.00 ($102.06) to €94.00 ($96.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prosus from €83.50 ($86.08) to €87.40 ($90.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($77.32) to €72.00 ($74.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prosus from €93.00 ($95.88) to €90.00 ($92.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Price Performance

Prosus stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.