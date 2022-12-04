ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000.

