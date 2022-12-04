PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PSMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Featured Articles

